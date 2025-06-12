Chris Coleman Dismissed: A Sudden Turn at OH Leuven

In a surprising move, OH Leuven has dismissed Chris Coleman from his managerial role only six months after his appointment. The Belgian club, also tied to Leicester City ownership, confirmed the decision in a recent statement.

Under Coleman's guidance, the team reached an 11th-place finish, securing a spot in the playoffs for a potential European club competition. However, the club cited unsatisfactory performance during these crucial matches as the reason for his dismissal. As they look to the future, the management believes a fresh change is necessary.

Coleman, aged 55, has a notable career, having led Wales to the European Championship semi-finals in 2016 and managing clubs such as Fulham, Sunderland, Coventry City, and Spain's Real Sociedad. The football world will watch closely to see his next steps.