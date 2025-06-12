Left Menu

Chris Coleman Dismissed: A Sudden Turn at OH Leuven

Chris Coleman has been dismissed as OH Leuven manager just six months after his appointment. Despite leading the team to playoffs, performances fell short of expectations. Coleman's experience includes guiding Wales to the Euro 2016 semifinals and managing clubs in the UK and Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:20 IST
Chris Coleman Dismissed: A Sudden Turn at OH Leuven

In a surprising move, OH Leuven has dismissed Chris Coleman from his managerial role only six months after his appointment. The Belgian club, also tied to Leicester City ownership, confirmed the decision in a recent statement.

Under Coleman's guidance, the team reached an 11th-place finish, securing a spot in the playoffs for a potential European club competition. However, the club cited unsatisfactory performance during these crucial matches as the reason for his dismissal. As they look to the future, the management believes a fresh change is necessary.

Coleman, aged 55, has a notable career, having led Wales to the European Championship semi-finals in 2016 and managing clubs such as Fulham, Sunderland, Coventry City, and Spain's Real Sociedad. The football world will watch closely to see his next steps.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025