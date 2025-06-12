Odisha Tensions: Internet Shutdown Amid Cattle Smuggling Clash

In response to escalating tensions following the death of a man involved in a clash over cattle smuggling, internet services have been suspended across parts of Odisha's Bhadrak district. The decision, effective for 24 hours from 6 am Thursday, aims to maintain law and order, confirmed Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout.

Over 700 security personnel have been deployed in vulnerable areas, with 27 police platoons actively engaged in community dialogue to preserve peace. The situation is closely monitored as authorities, including DIG, Eastern Range, restate requests for public calm and cooperation.

The deceased, Santosh Parida from Kasati village, succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack allegedly by a rival group opposing cattle smuggling. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and employment for a family member of the deceased, pledging strict legal action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)