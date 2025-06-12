Left Menu

Odisha Tensions: Internet Shutdown Amid Cattle Smuggling Clash

Internet services have been suspended in parts of Bhadrak district, Odisha, after tensions erupted due to a man's death from a clash over cattle smuggling. Over 700 security personnel have been deployed, and 12 arrests have been made. The government promises compensation and a job to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:17 IST
Odisha Tensions: Internet Shutdown Amid Cattle Smuggling Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating tensions following the death of a man involved in a clash over cattle smuggling, internet services have been suspended across parts of Odisha's Bhadrak district. The decision, effective for 24 hours from 6 am Thursday, aims to maintain law and order, confirmed Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout.

Over 700 security personnel have been deployed in vulnerable areas, with 27 police platoons actively engaged in community dialogue to preserve peace. The situation is closely monitored as authorities, including DIG, Eastern Range, restate requests for public calm and cooperation.

The deceased, Santosh Parida from Kasati village, succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack allegedly by a rival group opposing cattle smuggling. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and employment for a family member of the deceased, pledging strict legal action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025