Pro-Palestinian Activists Face Forcible Deportation from Israel
Eight pro-Palestinian activists, including a French MEP, face forcible deportation from Israel after their attempt to sail into Gaza was thwarted. Their legal advisers confirmed the impending deportation, while Israel labeled the mission as a pro-Hamas stunt. Some activists, including Greta Thunberg, left voluntarily.
Eight pro-Palestinian activists, among them a French member of the European Parliament, are set to be forcibly deported from Israel. This follows an incident where the Israeli navy blocked their attempt to sail into Gaza. Legal advisers announced their deportation plans on Thursday.
While four crew members, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, agreed to leave Israel voluntarily, the remaining eight have been detained. The Israeli rights group Adalah, providing legal support to the activists, reported that the group has lost their fight against deportation.
France's MEP Rima Hassan and five activists have been taken to Tel Aviv airport for a flight out within 24 hours, with two others to be expelled by Friday. Israel's Foreign Minister condemned the Gaza mission as a publicity stunt, amid ongoing tensions with Hamas in Gaza.
