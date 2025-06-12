Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Over Land Dispute in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas

A violent clash erupted between two groups in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, leading to the arrest of forty individuals and several police injuries. The unrest, sparked by a land dispute, prompted authorities to impose prohibitory orders. Political parties have been advised against visiting the area.

  • Country:
  • India

Forty individuals have been detained following a violent altercation in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, which left several police personnel injured, according to authorities on Thursday.

The conflict originated from a disagreement over the construction of a shop on government land in Maheshtala, under the Rabindranagar Police Station area, resulting in extensive vandalism and necessitating the deployment of additional law enforcement.

Prohibitory orders have been implemented, and political parties are cautioned against entering the area. Opposition claims of law enforcement failure have emerged, while the ruling party accuses them of politicization for electoral advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

