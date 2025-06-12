Supreme Court Extends Condolences Over Air India Tragedy

The Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, along with other Supreme Court judges, have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families impacted by Thursday's Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The tragic incident involved a London-bound flight that crashed shortly after takeoff, leaving devastation in its wake.

A statement from the Supreme Court extended sympathies to those affected, emphasizing the tragic nature of the event. Chief Justice Gavai particularly noted concerns for the residents of B J Medical College, which suffered significant damage due to the crash.

'During these difficult times, our thoughts and prayers are with them. May they find strength and solace in the support of their loved ones,' commented the Chief Justice. The crash involved Air India's Flight AI 171, which was en route to London carrying 242 individuals, including passengers and crew members.

(With inputs from agencies.)