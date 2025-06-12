Karnataka's Caste Census: A Fresh Chapter Begins
The Karnataka cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has unanimously decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, commonly known as the caste census, within 90 days. This decision follows directives from top Congress leaders and aims to address concerns and criticisms from various communities on a previous survey done in 2015.
In a landmark decision, the Karnataka cabinet has resolved to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, often referred to as the caste census, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Thursday. The move aims to address growing concerns from communities regarding the inclusivity and accuracy of data from a decade ago.
The Chief Minister stated that the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission will be provided a 90-day timeframe to complete the survey and submit their findings. He elaborated that the decision aligns with legislative requirements, as it has been ten years since the last survey was undertaken.
The decision arrives amid discussions about previous survey reports from 2015, with dominant communities expressing dissatisfaction over its findings. The government assures it is acting in line with the law, dismissing any speculations of political pressure in the decision-making process.
