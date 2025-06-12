Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census: A Fresh Chapter Begins

The Karnataka cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has unanimously decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, commonly known as the caste census, within 90 days. This decision follows directives from top Congress leaders and aims to address concerns and criticisms from various communities on a previous survey done in 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:51 IST
Karnataka's Caste Census: A Fresh Chapter Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Karnataka cabinet has resolved to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, often referred to as the caste census, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Thursday. The move aims to address growing concerns from communities regarding the inclusivity and accuracy of data from a decade ago.

The Chief Minister stated that the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission will be provided a 90-day timeframe to complete the survey and submit their findings. He elaborated that the decision aligns with legislative requirements, as it has been ten years since the last survey was undertaken.

The decision arrives amid discussions about previous survey reports from 2015, with dominant communities expressing dissatisfaction over its findings. The government assures it is acting in line with the law, dismissing any speculations of political pressure in the decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025