India Launches Expanded Survey to Protect River Dolphins

India's Union Environment Ministry has initiated the second range-wide survey of river and estuarine dolphins under Project Dolphin. The survey, beginning in Bijnor, aims to gather data on dolphin populations in major rivers including the Ganga and Brahmaputra, aiding in conservation planning and policy formulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Union Environment Ministry commenced its second comprehensive survey of riverine and estuarine dolphins under Project Dolphin. Launched from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, the initiative seeks to assess dolphin populations across major Indian rivers, including the Ganga and Brahmaputra.

With 26 researchers, the survey employs advanced technologies such as hydrophones for underwater acoustic monitoring. The first survey phase targets the Ganga main stem from Bijnor to Ganga Sagar and the Indus river, while the second phase will span the Brahmaputra and other key tributaries.

The survey will enhance India's conservation efforts, providing updated population estimates and ecological data. The collaboration includes the Wildlife Institute of India, WWF India, and state forest departments, with Irrawaddy dolphins among the newly included species in this expansive study.

(With inputs from agencies.)

