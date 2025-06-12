Spanish Political Turmoil: Kickback Allegations Rock Sanchez's Party

A senior official of Spain's ruling Socialist Party has been summoned by the Supreme Court to provide testimony over allegations of receiving kickbacks. This development signals potential political turmoil for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The court's invitation arises from evidence suggesting the official, Santos Cerdan, was involved in an illicit exchange of favors. Cerdan reportedly discussed these kickbacks with former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos.

The case, now under heightened scrutiny, further intensifies the pressure on Sanchez's government amidst growing concerns over integrity and governance within Spain's political landscape.

