Left Menu

Spanish Political Turmoil: Kickback Allegations Rock Sanchez's Party

A senior official in Spain's Socialist Party, allied with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, is to testify over alleged kickbacks linked to construction contracts. The case involves recorded conversations between lawmaker Santos Cerdan and former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos, highlighting potential corruption within the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:28 IST
Spanish Political Turmoil: Kickback Allegations Rock Sanchez's Party
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A senior official of Spain's ruling Socialist Party has been summoned by the Supreme Court to provide testimony over allegations of receiving kickbacks. This development signals potential political turmoil for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The court's invitation arises from evidence suggesting the official, Santos Cerdan, was involved in an illicit exchange of favors. Cerdan reportedly discussed these kickbacks with former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos.

The case, now under heightened scrutiny, further intensifies the pressure on Sanchez's government amidst growing concerns over integrity and governance within Spain's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025