Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Calls for Enhanced Aviation Safety

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed sorrow over the Ahmedabad plane crash, urging airlines to re-evaluate safety protocols. The crash, which involved a London-bound Air India plane, resulted in substantial loss of lives. Authorities promise a thorough investigation to avert future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola/Pune | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:38 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed profound grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash, emphasizing the urgent need for airlines to reassess their safety protocols. The accident, involving a London-bound Air India flight, has left the nation in mourning as it grapples with the loss of lives.

The crash, described by Pawar as shocking and painful, has united Maharashtra and the nation in supporting the bereaved families. Immediate rescue operations were conducted by Gujarat's police, fire brigade, and medical teams, but the tragedy's impact is irreparable, awaiting explanation from an in-depth investigation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken cognizance of the incident, with Shah en route to Gujarat. Meanwhile, Baramati MP Supriya Sule has called for a comprehensive inquiry as over 250 people, including students, are feared dead. The crash has prompted a subdued approach to public events across Maharashtra.

