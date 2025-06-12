Vaccine Adviser Shake-Up: Kennedy Appoints Controversial Expert Witness to Key Panel
Martin Kulldorff, recently appointed by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, has drawn attention due to his involvement as a paid expert witness against Merck's Gardasil vaccine. Concerns arise over potential conflicts of interest given his past litigation work against the drugmaker.
Martin Kulldorff, a newly appointed member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is under scrutiny for his role as a paid expert witness against Merck. The controversy follows his criticism of COVID-era lockdowns.
Kulldorff had testified in court, earning approximately $33,000 as an expert witness for plaintiffs claiming Merck concealed risks associated with the Gardasil vaccine. His work has prompted concerns about conflicts of interest, as ACIP members are prohibited from such roles involving vaccine manufacturers.
Although Kennedy's administration states new ACIP members were vetted, questions arise about potential waivers needed for Kulldorff's continued involvement, while Merck and HHS representatives declined to comment on the matter.
