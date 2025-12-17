Omar Abdullah Criticizes Jammu & Kashmir's Union Territory Status

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced his dissatisfaction with the current administrative status of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, describing it as a downgrade from a position of significant autonomy. Addressing an event organized by The Indian Express, Abdullah highlighted the challenges posed by this transition.

In his address, Abdullah criticized the ongoing power struggle between elected officials and the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, emphasizing his concern about the 'asymmetrical' distribution of authority. He questioned the LG office's involvement in sectors beyond its remit, arguing that it undermines the elected government's control.

Abdullah also touched on the broader socio-political and economic issues affecting the region, such as the impact of hyper-nationalism on radicalization and the economic importance of industries beyond tourism. Additionally, he called for a defined timeline for the restoration of statehood, while rejecting any notion of immediate return to Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)