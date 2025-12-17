Karnataka's Legislative Drive: Revolutionizing SC Reservation and Safety Standards
The Karnataka government introduced several pivotal bills aiming to overhaul the internal reservation system for Scheduled Castes (SC) and ensure road safety and drug integrity. Among the presented bills, the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Categorisation) Bill, 2025, is notably contentious, as it redistributes SC quotas based on sub-caste, sparking debate and legal challenges.
The Karnataka government is driving transformative legislative changes by introducing key bills in the state's Legislative Assembly. Aimed at restructuring the Scheduled Castes' internal reservation, the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Categorisation) Bill, 2025, proposes a division in the 17 percent SC quota to address historic inequities. However, the reform has not come without controversy.
Detractors of the bill, including nomadic tribes, have expressed dissatisfaction, fearing continued marginalization within the newly proposed structure. In parallel, reforms extend beyond social justice with the tabling of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to enhance representation in health oversight bodies, and amendments targeting the crackdown on substandard drugs.
Furthering legislative advances, the Assembly passed the Karnataka Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, removing caps on vehicle registration levies to bolster road safety infrastructure. Collectively, these initiatives underscore Karnataka's comprehensive approach to governance, health, and safety regulations.
