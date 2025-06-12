Left Menu

Regulating Online Gaming: Allahabad HC's Call for Reform

The Allahabad High Court urged the Uttar Pradesh government to form a committee to evaluate the regulation of online gaming and betting. The current law, being outdated, does not address digital platforms' nuances, leading to jurisdictional, financial, and social complications. The court emphasized modern legislation to tackle these emerging issues.

Prayagraj | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:04 IST
The Allahabad High Court has instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to establish a high-powered committee aimed at scrutinizing the need for regulating online gaming and betting activities.

Justice Vinod Diwaker highlighted that the current Public Gambling Act of 1867 is antiquated, focusing on traditional gambling forms, which do not encompass online gaming. This advisory comes amidst the legal proceedings against two individuals allegedly running an online betting operation.

Concerns over technology-driven gambling, alongside jurisdictional challenges, have led the court to call for modern legislative measures to mitigate risks related to financial fraud, psychological manipulation, and national security.

