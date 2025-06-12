Regulating Online Gaming: Allahabad HC's Call for Reform

The Allahabad High Court has instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to establish a high-powered committee aimed at scrutinizing the need for regulating online gaming and betting activities.

Justice Vinod Diwaker highlighted that the current Public Gambling Act of 1867 is antiquated, focusing on traditional gambling forms, which do not encompass online gaming. This advisory comes amidst the legal proceedings against two individuals allegedly running an online betting operation.

Concerns over technology-driven gambling, alongside jurisdictional challenges, have led the court to call for modern legislative measures to mitigate risks related to financial fraud, psychological manipulation, and national security.