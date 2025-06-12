Digital Deception: Bank Accounts Used in Cyber Scam
Two men have been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly leasing their bank accounts to cybercriminals involved in a task scam. Authorities report that ₹1 lakh was fraudulently taken from a victim via an online application. The accused are under investigation for selling bank accounts to fraudsters.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Gurugram police have arrested two individuals accused of liaising with cyberfraudsters. Authorities allege that the suspects leased their bank accounts for use in a fraudulent online task scam, leading to a victim losing ₹1 lakh.
According to police records, the incident came to light when a man reported the loss on June 1. The investigation pointed officers to the arrest of J Shivram, from Chennai, and Anil Kumar Joseph, hailing from Ernakulam, Kerala. Both accused were taken into custody on Thursday.
Further investigation revealed that the ₹1 lakh was transferred to accounts opened by J Shivram under the guise of a company. He reportedly sold these accounts to Anil Kumar Joseph for ₹25 lakh, who then sold them to cybercriminals for ₹27 lakh. Authorities are continuing their interrogation of the duo.
ALSO READ
Tracing Global Ties: Interpol's First Silver Notice and India's Mission Against Visa Fraud
Fraud Surge Sparks Alarm in UK's Financial Sphere
High Court Questions Centre's Assurance Amid Fraud Investigation
Senior Woman Defrauded in Elaborate Marriage Scam
Exposed: Cyber Fraud Network Busted in Delhi