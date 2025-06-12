Left Menu

Digital Deception: Bank Accounts Used in Cyber Scam

Two men have been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly leasing their bank accounts to cybercriminals involved in a task scam. Authorities report that ₹1 lakh was fraudulently taken from a victim via an online application. The accused are under investigation for selling bank accounts to fraudsters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Gurugram police have arrested two individuals accused of liaising with cyberfraudsters. Authorities allege that the suspects leased their bank accounts for use in a fraudulent online task scam, leading to a victim losing ₹1 lakh.

According to police records, the incident came to light when a man reported the loss on June 1. The investigation pointed officers to the arrest of J Shivram, from Chennai, and Anil Kumar Joseph, hailing from Ernakulam, Kerala. Both accused were taken into custody on Thursday.

Further investigation revealed that the ₹1 lakh was transferred to accounts opened by J Shivram under the guise of a company. He reportedly sold these accounts to Anil Kumar Joseph for ₹25 lakh, who then sold them to cybercriminals for ₹27 lakh. Authorities are continuing their interrogation of the duo.

