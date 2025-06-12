Digital Deception: Bank Accounts Used in Cyber Scam

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Gurugram police have arrested two individuals accused of liaising with cyberfraudsters. Authorities allege that the suspects leased their bank accounts for use in a fraudulent online task scam, leading to a victim losing ₹1 lakh.

According to police records, the incident came to light when a man reported the loss on June 1. The investigation pointed officers to the arrest of J Shivram, from Chennai, and Anil Kumar Joseph, hailing from Ernakulam, Kerala. Both accused were taken into custody on Thursday.

Further investigation revealed that the ₹1 lakh was transferred to accounts opened by J Shivram under the guise of a company. He reportedly sold these accounts to Anil Kumar Joseph for ₹25 lakh, who then sold them to cybercriminals for ₹27 lakh. Authorities are continuing their interrogation of the duo.