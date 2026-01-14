Left Menu

Massive Banking Fraud Uncovered: The Banco Master Scandal

Brazil's federal police raided businessmen Daniel Vorcaro and Nelson Tanure amid a fraud probe into Banco Master. The operation is the second phase of a police investigation scrutinizing suspected crimes, including money laundering. Authorities are attempting to freeze assets totaling over $1.1 billion.

In a significant development, Brazil's federal police executed search and seizure warrants against businessmen Daniel Vorcaro and Nelson Tanure. This action is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected fraud at Banco Master, according to sources familiar with the case.

The second phase of the operation focuses on possible criminal activities, such as criminal organization, fraudulent management, market manipulation, and money laundering. Police executed 42 warrants authorized by the Supreme Court, seizing cash, watches, cars, phones, documents, and a firearm.

Authorities are also seeking to freeze assets totaling more than 5.7 billion reais ($1.1 billion). The operation follows warnings from Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, who hinted that this could be the largest banking fraud in Brazil's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

