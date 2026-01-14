Left Menu

Unpacking the Fraud Scandal: Home REIT's Troubling Journey

The UK's Serious Fraud Office arrested six individuals in a £300 million fraud probe involving Home REIT, a social housing group. Home REIT, listed in 2020, aimed to fund housing for vulnerable groups but faced scrutiny over property valuations, leading to trading suspension and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:13 IST
Unpacking the Fraud Scandal: Home REIT's Troubling Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in Britain has detained six suspects amidst a significant £300 million bribery and fraud inquiry concerning Home REIT's former management, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Established on the London Stock Exchange in 2020, Home REIT invested heavily in property acquisitions across the UK to support housing for vulnerable populations. The enterprise initially raised over £850 million, pledging investors returns through rent collected from properties provided to publicly-funded organizations for housing those in need.

However, investor reports flagged issues in late 2022 regarding property valuations and tenant rental capabilities, leading to a suspension of trading in January 2023. As investigations into potential fraud and bribery continue, Home REIT supports the inquiry, following searches conducted at multiple locations, including a residence in Venice, Italy.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

 Global
2
India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperation

India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperat...

 India
3
Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

Childhood Quarrel Turns Deadly in Maharashtra's Beed District

 India
4
Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

Gurugram Cracks Down on Wrong-Side Driving: 13 Drivers Booked

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026