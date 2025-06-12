Left Menu

Nagaland's Push for Peace: Naga Talks Revived

The Nagaland Cabinet met A K Mishra, India's representative for Naga peace talks, and reaffirmed its dedication to resolving the long-standing negotiations with Naga groups. The discussions aimed for an early resolution, aligning with the vision of a prosperous India by 2047. Separate meetings with Naga groups are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:05 IST
The Nagaland Cabinet met with A K Mishra, the Indian government's representative for Naga peace talks, aiming to expedite the resolution of protracted negotiations with Naga groups. This move underscores the state's unwavering commitment to achieving a peaceful settlement promptly.

Minister for Tourism & Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, emphasized that the Cabinet is deeply invested in the Naga political issue. In discussions held at the State Civil Secretariat, the Nagaland government expressed its aspirations to be part of a developed India by 2047.

Mishra, present in Nagaland since Tuesday, conducted closed-door meetings with various Naga factions to advance the dialogue. While the Framework Agreement was signed in 2015, unresolved demands continue to stall a conclusive resolution. Parallel negotiations with WC NNPGs, comprising seven factions, began in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

