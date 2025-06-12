Internet Blackout Continues in Manipur Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions

In a decisive move, the Manipur government has extended the suspension of internet and mobile data services across five volatile districts until June 13, following an official update issued Thursday.

Initially enacted on June 7, the internet blackout was a response to civil unrest after the arrest of leaders from the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol. The extension aims to prevent further unrest in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

Authorities are urging citizens to refrain from disruptive activities, while telecom providers and law enforcement are directed to ensure compliance. The state remains tense, as demands for the release of detained leaders continue against the backdrop of ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, resulting in significant casualties and displacement since May 2023.