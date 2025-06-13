Left Menu

Senator Alex Padilla's Arrest at DHS Press Conference

California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was handcuffed and removed from a DHS press conference with Secretary Kristi Noem amid ongoing protests in California. Although he was forced to the ground during the incident, a statement from his office confirmed that Padilla is not currently detained.

Updated: 13-06-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:29 IST
In a surprising turn of events, California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed and handcuffed at a Department of Homeland Security press conference.

The incident occurred during a session with Secretary Kristi Noem, focusing on the protests persisting in California.

Padilla is reportedly not detained, according to his office's statement.

