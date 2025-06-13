Senator Alex Padilla's Arrest at DHS Press Conference
California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was handcuffed and removed from a DHS press conference with Secretary Kristi Noem amid ongoing protests in California. Although he was forced to the ground during the incident, a statement from his office confirmed that Padilla is not currently detained.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:29 IST
In a surprising turn of events, California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed and handcuffed at a Department of Homeland Security press conference.
The incident occurred during a session with Secretary Kristi Noem, focusing on the protests persisting in California.
Padilla is reportedly not detained, according to his office's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt as MP Radhakrishnan Accused in Cooperative Bank Scam
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Pakistan Over Terrorism at Jakarta Press Conference
Balochistan Shutdown Protests Civilians' Deaths Amid Alleged Extrajudicial Killings
Free Baloch Movement Marks Nuclear Test Anniversary with Global Protests
Global Protests Demand Justice for Balochistan