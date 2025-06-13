Left Menu

Tariffs Surge on Household Appliances: Implications for Consumers

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced additional tariffs on several household appliances made from steel, effective June 23. These tariffs, currently set at 50% for most countries, apply to 'steel derivative products' such as dishwashers, washing machines, and refrigerators, potentially impacting consumer prices.

Updated: 13-06-2025 02:08 IST
The U.S. Department of Commerce is poised to increase tariffs on a range of household appliances, including dishwashers, washing machines, and refrigerators, according to a recent notice.

The elevated tariffs, set at 50% for most countries, will affect imports of these goods manufactured from steel. The targeted items fall under the 'steel derivative products' category.

This decision is anticipated to come into effect on June 23, and it may lead to higher consumer prices. Industry stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds.

