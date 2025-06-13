US Stance: No Direct Involvement in Possible Israeli Action Against Iran

The Trump administration has communicated to the Israeli government that the United States will abstain from any direct military involvement should Israel decide to strike Iran's nuclear sites. This statement was reported by Axios, which sourced the information from both American and Israeli officials privy to the discussions.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions, with Israel consistently asserting its willingness to unilaterally act if necessary. The US, while maintaining a supportive stance towards Israel, has chosen to distance itself from direct military engagement in this specific scenario.

With this decision, the US underscores its diplomatic position amid a complex geopolitical situation involving regional allies, and further illuminates the nuanced considerations affecting international military collaborations.