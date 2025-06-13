US Stance: No Direct Involvement in Possible Israeli Action Against Iran
The Trump administration informed Israel that the United States would not participate directly in any military actions against Iran targeting its nuclear facilities. This decision was conveyed during US-Israeli discussions, as reported by Axios, citing American and Israeli sources familiar with the matter.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has communicated to the Israeli government that the United States will abstain from any direct military involvement should Israel decide to strike Iran's nuclear sites. This statement was reported by Axios, which sourced the information from both American and Israeli officials privy to the discussions.
The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions, with Israel consistently asserting its willingness to unilaterally act if necessary. The US, while maintaining a supportive stance towards Israel, has chosen to distance itself from direct military engagement in this specific scenario.
With this decision, the US underscores its diplomatic position amid a complex geopolitical situation involving regional allies, and further illuminates the nuanced considerations affecting international military collaborations.
ALSO READ
Terror Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Casualties and Conflict
Gukesh Strikes Back on 19th Birthday Defeating Hikaru Nakamura in Norway Chess
Adelaide Strikers Lock in MVP Jamie Overton for BBL 15
Global Markets Rally as US Court Strikes Down Trump-Era Tariffs
China's Military Engages at Shangri-La Dialogue