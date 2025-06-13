Left Menu

Judicial Block on Trump's Military Mobilization in LA

A U.S. judge temporarily halted President Trump's deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles, determining it was illegally mobilized. The court ruling redirects control to California Governor Gavin Newsom after he sued. The decision, followed by immediate appeal from Trump, highlights ongoing political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 06:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:51 IST
Judicial Block on Trump's Military Mobilization in LA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented legal move, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from deploying National Guard troops in Los Angeles. The ruling came as Judge Charles Breyer found that the National Guard was illegally mobilized, thus ordering their control to revert back to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who had initiated legal proceedings.

The ruling is set to take effect at noon on Friday, amid escalating political tensions. The Trump administration quickly lodged an appeal. Trump's deployment directive, which includes military troops to assist in a civilian police operation, had been strongly opposed by Governor Newsom.

Meanwhile, the political divide was further highlighted during a press conference where Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke about plans to "liberate" Los Angeles. The event took a dramatic turn as federal agents removed Democratic U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, underscoring the volatile national debate over immigration enforcement and executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025