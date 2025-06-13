Judicial Block on Trump's Military Mobilization in LA

In an unprecedented legal move, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from deploying National Guard troops in Los Angeles. The ruling came as Judge Charles Breyer found that the National Guard was illegally mobilized, thus ordering their control to revert back to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who had initiated legal proceedings.

The ruling is set to take effect at noon on Friday, amid escalating political tensions. The Trump administration quickly lodged an appeal. Trump's deployment directive, which includes military troops to assist in a civilian police operation, had been strongly opposed by Governor Newsom.

Meanwhile, the political divide was further highlighted during a press conference where Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke about plans to "liberate" Los Angeles. The event took a dramatic turn as federal agents removed Democratic U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, underscoring the volatile national debate over immigration enforcement and executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)