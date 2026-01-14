Left Menu

Federal Court Blocks Trump-Era Immigration Enforcement Conditions

The U.S. Justice Department withdrew its appeal against a ruling stopping the Trump administration from conditioning transportation funding on state cooperation with immigration enforcement. The decision marked a victory for California and other states challenging such policies. Tensions continue as federal funds are withheld over other disputes.

The U.S. Justice Department announced it will forgo its appeal of a court decision striking down a rule linking transportation funding to immigration enforcement cooperation. This move settles a significant dispute initiated under President Donald Trump's administration.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who led the challenge, emphasized the importance of safeguarding transportation funds from political agendas. He declared California's readiness to contest any federal overreach aimed at coercing state policy.

The earlier court decision highlighted a lack of justification for tying such conditions to transportation funds. However, recent tensions remain as federal authorities withhold funds from California over licensing issues, underscoring ongoing disagreements between state and federal agencies.

