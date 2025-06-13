Iran Vows Retaliation Against Israeli Strike
Iran plans a fierce retaliation against an Israeli attack targeting its nuclear program, declared an Iranian security source. The response, promised to be harsh, is under high-level discussion. The timing for the counteraction remains undisclosed.
Iran has announced its intention to strongly counter an Israeli attack that targeted its nuclear program early on Friday, according to a security source from the nation.
The Iranian official warned that the response will be both harsh and decisive. Discussions regarding the specifics of this retaliation are currently happening at the highest governmental levels.
Although the security source did not specify the timeline, it was implied that the reaction could be swift and significant.
