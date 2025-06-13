Rising Tensions: Iran Vows Retaliation After Israeli Attack

The Revolutionary Guards of Iran have issued a stern warning to Israel, claiming the country will face dire consequences for its recent attack. This assault, which led to the death of high-ranking Commander Hossein Salami, has triggered vows of decisive retaliation from Iran.

The statement from the Guards covers accusations aimed not only at Israel but also the United States. Iran claims that the operation was conducted with the full knowledge and endorsement of both the Israeli government and the U.S. administration, calling them 'sworn enemies.'

This development signals escalating tensions in the Middle East, with potential ramifications for international relations as Iran seeks to respond to the loss of one of its top military leaders.