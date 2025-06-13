Thailand's Judiciary to Review Thaksin's Hospitalization
Thailand's Supreme Court has set July 4 as the next hearing date for the case involving former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's extended hospital stay. The hearing will span six days in total, concluding on July 30. The case continues to draw significant attention due to Thaksin's influence.
The Supreme Court of Thailand has announced that it will reconvene on July 4 to deliberate the contentious issue surrounding former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's extended hospital stay.
The judicial body plans to conduct hearings over six days, culminating the legal proceedings on July 30.
This case remains a focal point of national interest due to Thaksin's prominent political history and influence.
