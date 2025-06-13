Left Menu

Thailand's Judiciary to Review Thaksin's Hospitalization

Thailand's Supreme Court has set July 4 as the next hearing date for the case involving former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's extended hospital stay. The hearing will span six days in total, concluding on July 30. The case continues to draw significant attention due to Thaksin's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:42 IST
Thailand's Judiciary to Review Thaksin's Hospitalization
Thaksin Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The Supreme Court of Thailand has announced that it will reconvene on July 4 to deliberate the contentious issue surrounding former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's extended hospital stay.

The judicial body plans to conduct hearings over six days, culminating the legal proceedings on July 30.

This case remains a focal point of national interest due to Thaksin's prominent political history and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025