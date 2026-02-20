Left Menu

Duterte's ICC Hearings: Speculation and Defiance

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will not attend his pre-trial hearings at the ICC, facing allegations of crimes against humanity. Judges granted his request to waive attendance, despite speculation surrounding his cognitive abilities. Duterte denies wrongdoing, and prosecutors allege state-sponsored death squads led to thousands of deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:54 IST
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is set to miss his scheduled pre-trial hearings at the International Criminal Court (ICC), where he faces accusations of crimes against humanity. The court, acknowledging Duterte's request through his defense team, granted him the waiver of his right to attend the hearings, although they described the reasons presented as 'speculative'.

Duterte's lawyers have cited cognitive decline as the reason for his absence, even though independent medical experts previously declared him fit to participate in the proceedings. The former president, who led the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, was detained in The Hague in March. He continues to assert his directive for law enforcement was to act only in self-defense.

The ICC hearings next week aim to verify murder charges as a crime against humanity linked to Duterte's controversial war on drugs. During his administration, police reported 6,200 deaths in anti-drug operations, but activists claim the true figures are much higher, with estimates reaching up to 30,000 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

