Operation 'Rising Lion': Israel's Firm Stand Against Iran

In a symbolic and historic move, Israel has launched its military operation against Iran, calling it 'Rising Lion.' This name draws inspiration from a significant biblical verse emphasizing future triumph and strength.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was photographed making a symbolic gesture by placing a handwritten note into a crack of Jerusalem's Western Wall on Thursday. This act hinted at the forthcoming military strikes on Iran.

The note, released by his office, quoted Numbers 23:24, a biblical verse that promises the rise and strength of Israel. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei referred to the strikes as 'satanic.'

