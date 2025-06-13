Operation 'Rising Lion': Israel's Firm Stand Against Iran
Israel's military strike against Iran has been dubbed 'Rising Lion,' inspired by a biblical verse illustrating future triumph and strength. Prime Minister Netanyahu linked the operations to a biblical prophecy by placing a note at the Western Wall, underscoring a historical and symbolic move against Iran.
In a symbolic and historic move, Israel has launched its military operation against Iran, calling it 'Rising Lion.' This name draws inspiration from a significant biblical verse emphasizing future triumph and strength.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was photographed making a symbolic gesture by placing a handwritten note into a crack of Jerusalem's Western Wall on Thursday. This act hinted at the forthcoming military strikes on Iran.
The note, released by his office, quoted Numbers 23:24, a biblical verse that promises the rise and strength of Israel. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei referred to the strikes as 'satanic.'
