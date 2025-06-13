Left Menu

Operation 'Rising Lion': Israel's Firm Stand Against Iran

Israel's military strike against Iran has been dubbed 'Rising Lion,' inspired by a biblical verse illustrating future triumph and strength. Prime Minister Netanyahu linked the operations to a biblical prophecy by placing a note at the Western Wall, underscoring a historical and symbolic move against Iran.

Updated: 13-06-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:48 IST
  Country:
  • Israel

In a symbolic and historic move, Israel has launched its military operation against Iran, calling it 'Rising Lion.' This name draws inspiration from a significant biblical verse emphasizing future triumph and strength.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was photographed making a symbolic gesture by placing a handwritten note into a crack of Jerusalem's Western Wall on Thursday. This act hinted at the forthcoming military strikes on Iran.

The note, released by his office, quoted Numbers 23:24, a biblical verse that promises the rise and strength of Israel. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei referred to the strikes as 'satanic.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

