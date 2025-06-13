Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Bangladeshi Migrant Detained
Delhi Police detained a 23-year-old Bangladeshi woman, Kulsum Begam, living illegally in Vasant Kunj. The arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the city. Begam was traced during a routine door-to-door verification and sent to the FRRO deportation centre.
The Delhi Police have detained a Bangladeshi woman, aged 23, residing illegally in the Vasant Kunj area, as part of a broader crackdown on unlawful migrants in the city. Officials confirmed this development on Friday, shedding light on ongoing efforts to address illegal immigration challenges.
The woman, identified as Kulsum Begam, originally hails from Jamril Danga village in Bangladesh's Narail district. She reportedly entered India illegally through jungle routes. Her presence was discovered during a meticulous door-to-door verification exercise conducted in the Vasant Kunj vicinity.
This action forms part of a strategic campaign by the southwest district police which has seen the identification and detention of 145 illegal Bangladeshi migrants since December 26 of the previous year. Authorities have since transferred Begam to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) deportation center for further processing.
