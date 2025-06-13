Man Arrested in Rs 88.8 Lakh Overseas Employment Scam

A 38-year-old man, Jakir Daud Khan, has been apprehended in Padgha, Maharashtra, for allegedly defrauding people by promising jobs in Dubai. The arrest was confirmed by an official on Friday.

Khan, who had been on the run for two years, was declared a proclaimed offender in 2024. Initially a job seeker duped over a Dubai visa in 2015, he became a job consultant and key player at Fiza Placement Pvt Ltd, an unregistered consultancy based in Delhi's Janakpuri.

The scam came to light in September 2022, following a complaint by Dharmendra Kumar, leading to an investigation revealing over 80 similar cases across several states. Police investigations have disclosed that the consultancy obtained substantial fees from job seekers without ministry approval, issuing fake visas and withholding passports.

