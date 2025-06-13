Left Menu

Man Arrested in Rs 88.8 Lakh Overseas Employment Scam

A 38-year-old man named Jakir Daud Khan has been arrested in Maharashtra for duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in Dubai. The accused was part of an unregistered consultancy, Fiza Placement, that defrauded over 80 victims in Delhi and other states. Police nabbed Khan after a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:02 IST
Man Arrested in Rs 88.8 Lakh Overseas Employment Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man, Jakir Daud Khan, has been apprehended in Padgha, Maharashtra, for allegedly defrauding people by promising jobs in Dubai. The arrest was confirmed by an official on Friday.

Khan, who had been on the run for two years, was declared a proclaimed offender in 2024. Initially a job seeker duped over a Dubai visa in 2015, he became a job consultant and key player at Fiza Placement Pvt Ltd, an unregistered consultancy based in Delhi's Janakpuri.

The scam came to light in September 2022, following a complaint by Dharmendra Kumar, leading to an investigation revealing over 80 similar cases across several states. Police investigations have disclosed that the consultancy obtained substantial fees from job seekers without ministry approval, issuing fake visas and withholding passports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025