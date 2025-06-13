Honeymoon Murder: A Case Sending Shockwaves Across India

The shocking murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has led to demands for a narco analysis test on prime suspects, Sonam and Raj Kushwaha. The case, involving a conspiracy executed with the help of alleged contract killers, has gained national attention.

The elder brother of the deceased, Sachin Raghuvanshi, insists that the test could reveal more about the brutal killing. He claims Sonam, Raja's wife, and Kushwaha, her alleged lover, are misleading investigators by shifting blame onto each other, suggesting the conspiracy involves more people yet to be uncovered.

As the Special Investigation Team continues probing, the mysterious case unfolds with dramatic developments, including Sonam's surrender in Uttar Pradesh. With multiple arrests made, the police suspect financial motives and possible family negligence linked to the marriage.

