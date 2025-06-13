Left Menu

Honeymoon Murder: A Case Sending Shockwaves Across India

The elder brother of murdered businessman Raja Raghuvanshi demands a narco test on key suspects, Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, accusing them of misleading investigators. The sensational case involves a conspiracy during Raja's honeymoon, leading to multiple arrests and an ongoing investigation by Meghalaya police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:29 IST
Honeymoon Murder: A Case Sending Shockwaves Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has led to demands for a narco analysis test on prime suspects, Sonam and Raj Kushwaha. The case, involving a conspiracy executed with the help of alleged contract killers, has gained national attention.

The elder brother of the deceased, Sachin Raghuvanshi, insists that the test could reveal more about the brutal killing. He claims Sonam, Raja's wife, and Kushwaha, her alleged lover, are misleading investigators by shifting blame onto each other, suggesting the conspiracy involves more people yet to be uncovered.

As the Special Investigation Team continues probing, the mysterious case unfolds with dramatic developments, including Sonam's surrender in Uttar Pradesh. With multiple arrests made, the police suspect financial motives and possible family negligence linked to the marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025