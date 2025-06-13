Honeymoon Murder: A Case Sending Shockwaves Across India
The elder brother of murdered businessman Raja Raghuvanshi demands a narco test on key suspects, Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, accusing them of misleading investigators. The sensational case involves a conspiracy during Raja's honeymoon, leading to multiple arrests and an ongoing investigation by Meghalaya police.
- Country:
- India
The shocking murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has led to demands for a narco analysis test on prime suspects, Sonam and Raj Kushwaha. The case, involving a conspiracy executed with the help of alleged contract killers, has gained national attention.
The elder brother of the deceased, Sachin Raghuvanshi, insists that the test could reveal more about the brutal killing. He claims Sonam, Raja's wife, and Kushwaha, her alleged lover, are misleading investigators by shifting blame onto each other, suggesting the conspiracy involves more people yet to be uncovered.
As the Special Investigation Team continues probing, the mysterious case unfolds with dramatic developments, including Sonam's surrender in Uttar Pradesh. With multiple arrests made, the police suspect financial motives and possible family negligence linked to the marriage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in the Skies: South Korean Navy Plane Crash Sparks Urgent Investigation
China's Tire Trade Tensions: EU Investigation Sparks Concern
South Korean Navy Patrol Plane Crash Sparks Urgent Investigation
Casino Chaos: Arrest of Hyderabad Man Sparks Murder Investigation
Political Heat Rises: Accusations and Investigations in Assam