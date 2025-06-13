Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Enhances National Family Benefit Scheme for Greater Transparency and Efficiency

The Uttar Pradesh government has updated its National Family Benefit Scheme to be more transparent, efficient, and user-friendly. The application process is now digital, ensuring that eligible families receive financial aid within 75 days. Improvements include better accountability, district-level approvals, and enhanced public awareness efforts.

Updated: 13-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:53 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government announced enhancements to its National Family Benefit Scheme to increase transparency and efficiency. The application process has been digitized, promising faster and more accountable aid distribution.

Eligible families can expect to receive financial support within 75 days. In the event of delays, district-level committees will directly approve payments. The district social welfare officers are tasked with verifying applicants and ensuring timely assistance.

Efforts to promote the scheme include public displays of eligibility criteria and beneficiary lists, as well as advertising through hoardings and handbills. The introduction of a grievance helpline and digital verification systems further emphasize the government's commitment to reaching every eligible family promptly.

