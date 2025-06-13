Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Home Guard in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Investigation

A 40-year-old home guard, Sarvendra Pal Singh, was found dead on the roof of a police outpost in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district. Authorities discovered an illegal firearm nearby. Police are investigating all angles, including potential stress factors and call records, while the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:02 IST
Mysterious Death of Home Guard in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district as a 40-year-old home guard was discovered dead on the roof of the Pondiri Police Outpost. Identified as Sarvendra Pal Singh, the deceased was found in the early hours on Friday.

The scene revealed Singh lying in a pool of blood, with an illegal firearm situated nearby. Authorities indicate that Singh faced family-related stress, but continue to investigate the incident from multiple angles, according to Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar.

Police are examining call records to determine Singh's communication leading up to his death. The body has been transported for post-mortem examination to further understand the circumstances surrounding this mysterious death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025