Mysterious Death of Home Guard in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Investigation

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district as a 40-year-old home guard was discovered dead on the roof of the Pondiri Police Outpost. Identified as Sarvendra Pal Singh, the deceased was found in the early hours on Friday.

The scene revealed Singh lying in a pool of blood, with an illegal firearm situated nearby. Authorities indicate that Singh faced family-related stress, but continue to investigate the incident from multiple angles, according to Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar.

Police are examining call records to determine Singh's communication leading up to his death. The body has been transported for post-mortem examination to further understand the circumstances surrounding this mysterious death.

