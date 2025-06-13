Tensions and Crackdowns: Immigration Raids Spur Nationwide Protests

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has stressed her commitment to upholding the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, despite widespread protests across the nation. The clampdown has drawn significant public unrest, particularly in Los Angeles, where demonstrations have varied from peaceful marches to confrontations with law enforcement.

A federal judge recently ruled that President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to quell protests was illegal, infringing upon the Tenth Amendment and overstepping his authority. However, the decision to recall the troops was immediately stalled by an appeals court, which has scheduled a hearing for next Tuesday.

As protests continue nationwide, particularly concentrated near downtown Los Angeles, both federal agents and military personnel are preparing to carry out their duties amid volatile circumstances. State governors are cautious, with some deploying troops to prepare for possible demonstrations, while others criticize the federal response as an overreach of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)