Left Menu

Tensions and Crackdowns: Immigration Raids Spur Nationwide Protests

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vows to continue immigration crackdowns amidst protests across the US. A judge directed President Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California, but the decision was temporarily blocked. Protests have sparked concerns over democracy and escalating tensions in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:17 IST
Tensions and Crackdowns: Immigration Raids Spur Nationwide Protests
immigration
  • Country:
  • United States

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has stressed her commitment to upholding the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, despite widespread protests across the nation. The clampdown has drawn significant public unrest, particularly in Los Angeles, where demonstrations have varied from peaceful marches to confrontations with law enforcement.

A federal judge recently ruled that President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to quell protests was illegal, infringing upon the Tenth Amendment and overstepping his authority. However, the decision to recall the troops was immediately stalled by an appeals court, which has scheduled a hearing for next Tuesday.

As protests continue nationwide, particularly concentrated near downtown Los Angeles, both federal agents and military personnel are preparing to carry out their duties amid volatile circumstances. State governors are cautious, with some deploying troops to prepare for possible demonstrations, while others criticize the federal response as an overreach of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025