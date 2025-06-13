Left Menu

Delhi High Court Mandates Protection for Prisoners: Compensation Granted in Custodial Death

The Delhi High Court has emphasized the State's responsibility to ensure safety in jails, granting compensation to the family of Javed, a prisoner killed in a gang-related altercation. The court criticized the proliferation of jail gangs and mandated compensation to Javed's kin, emphasizing state accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has mandated the protection and well-being of prisoners, emphasizing that gangs must not proliferate in jails. In a recent ruling, the court awarded compensation to the family of Javed, who died in a prison altercation between rival gangs.

Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar highlighted the responsibility of the State, specifying that ensuring security extends to those incarcerated. The court directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to compensate Javed's kin with Rs 3 lakh, noting the State's vicarious liability in unnatural custodial deaths.

The court underscored that rival gang activities and the possession of weapons reflect poorly on jail management. It tasked DSLSA with assessing the dependence of Javed's siblings and their children to further determine compensation needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

