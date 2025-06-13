RFE/RL Seeks Congressional Lifeline Amid Financial Hurdles

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) is making a concerted effort to garner bipartisan backing from Congress to maintain operations post-2023 financial year. According to its president, Stephen Capus, the organization, which dates back to 1950, remains a critical voice in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, even as it faces financial uncertainties.

Recently, RFE/RL secured funding for May following a court ruling, but continues to seek the over $50 million approved for the current fiscal year. Capus remains optimistic about future funding, commenting on the robust bipartisan support during the Globsec Forum in Prague.

The financial strain has led to significant workforce reductions, impacting both staff and freelancers. Despite this, RFE/RL is exploring collaborative funding opportunities with the EU, though no agreements have been finalized. Meanwhile, the organization looks to the U.S. legal system for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)