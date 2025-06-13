End of an Era: China Labour Bulletin Ceases Operations Amid Financial Strain

On Thursday, the China Labour Bulletin, a prominent Hong Kong-based workers' rights advocacy group, declared its unexpected closure due to financial difficulties and accumulating debt.

Established in 1994, the organization was instrumental in tracking strikes, protests, and labor rights incidents in China. Amidst tens of civil society groups either disbanding or exiting Hong Kong following the 2020 national security law, China Labour Bulletin stood as a crucial resource for journalists and scholars in the region. The political landscape in Hong Kong has been shifting dramatically, raising concerns about diminishing civil liberties.

While the Beijing and Hong Kong administrations argue the national security law is essential for city stability post-2019 protests, critics view it as a threat to freedoms. The group's founder, Han Dongfang, known for participating in the 1989 Tiananmen protests, stated the shutdown was his decision, and he will remain in Hong Kong.