Escalating Tensions: Israel's Preemptive Strike on Iran

Israel launched a significant military operation against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and high-ranking military personnel. The action comes as a direct response to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear program.

Despite Washington's denial of involvement, the strike has triggered international concerns over escalating tensions and its impact on global oil markets. Iran has pledged a severe reaction to the attack, while Israel remains on high alert.

The situation has disrupted air travel in the region, with airlines rerouting flights. Meanwhile, the international community, including Jordan and Oman, is urging restraint and highlighting the urgency of diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)