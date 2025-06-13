Left Menu

Massive Cannabis Seizure: Rajasthan Police Crackdown

Rajasthan Police's Anti Gangster Task Force in Jaipur district seized 424 kg of cannabis worth Rs 2 crore. Five smugglers, including kingpin Sumer Meena, were arrested. The bust involved coordinated intelligence efforts and resulted in the capture of a truck and SUV used in drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:11 IST
In a significant narcotics bust, the Anti Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police has seized 424 kg of cannabis in the Chaksu area of Jaipur district. The haul, valued at Rs 2 crore, led to the arrest of five individuals involved in the drug smuggling operation, officials revealed on Friday.

Additional Director General of AGTF, Dinesh MN, named the suspects as Sumer Meena, 48, the alleged gang leader, along with Nanaram Balai, Narendra Singh Jat, Deepak Gurjar, and Himanshu Mata. During the operation, law enforcement also confiscated a truck and an SUV, instrumental in the illicit activities.

The successful seizure followed an intelligence tip, prompting AGTF and local police to intercept the gang at Shivdaspura toll. The suspects attempted to flee after realizing police intervention but were captured. Investigators discovered the cannabis hidden among medicine boxes in the truck, en route from Chhattisgarh to Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

