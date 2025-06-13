Golden Toilet Heist: A Glitzy Crime Unveiled

In a notable verdict, two men were sentenced on Friday for the daring theft of an 18-carat golden toilet, a prominent exhibit titled "America" by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. The opulent work was showcased at Blenheim Palace, Winston Churchill's birthplace.

The theft unfolded in the early hours of September 14, 2019, when five men used two stolen vehicles to breach the palace gates. After breaking in, the thieves tore the toilet from its fixtures and made their getaway within minutes. Despite its insurance valuation of $6 million, the toilet has never been recovered.

James Sheen, 40, conceded guilt to charges of burglary and conspiring to convert the gold, while Michael Jones, 39, was convicted of burglary, though his exact presence during the theft remains dubious. Sheen received a four-year sentence, starting after his current term, whereas Jones was sentenced to 27 months. The crime highlights issues of art security and theft operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)