Golden Toilet Heist: A Glitzy Crime Unveiled

Two men have been jailed for stealing an 18-carat golden toilet, a work of art titled "America" by Maurizio Cattelan, from Blenheim Palace. The toilet has not been recovered, presumed dismantled. James Sheen and Michael Jones received varying sentences for their roles in the audacious theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:11 IST
In a notable verdict, two men were sentenced on Friday for the daring theft of an 18-carat golden toilet, a prominent exhibit titled "America" by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. The opulent work was showcased at Blenheim Palace, Winston Churchill's birthplace.

The theft unfolded in the early hours of September 14, 2019, when five men used two stolen vehicles to breach the palace gates. After breaking in, the thieves tore the toilet from its fixtures and made their getaway within minutes. Despite its insurance valuation of $6 million, the toilet has never been recovered.

James Sheen, 40, conceded guilt to charges of burglary and conspiring to convert the gold, while Michael Jones, 39, was convicted of burglary, though his exact presence during the theft remains dubious. Sheen received a four-year sentence, starting after his current term, whereas Jones was sentenced to 27 months. The crime highlights issues of art security and theft operations.

