Uncertainty Looms Over U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks

President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about Iran's nuclear program following Israeli strikes. Although U.S.-Iran nuclear talks are scheduled, Trump is unsure if they will proceed. He emphasized efforts to prevent conflict with Iran and stated he is not worried about regional war resulting from the strikes.

Updated: 13-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:14 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent phone interview with Reuters, President Donald Trump conveyed doubt about Iran's nuclear activities after recent military strikes by Israel.

Despite plans for nuclear talks with Iran on Sunday, Trump expressed skepticism about their occurrence and emphasized his efforts to aid Iran, suggesting it's not too late for an agreement.

Trump also stated he is unconcerned about regional conflict escalation due to Israel's actions.

