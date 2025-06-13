Left Menu

Kenyan Policeman Arrested Over Blogger's Death Sparks Protests

A senior Kenyan policeman was arrested in relation to the death of a blogger in custody, sparking protests and highlighting police misconduct. Initially deemed a suicide, an autopsy revealed assault as the cause of death. The incident has intensified scrutiny on Kenya's police force.

Kenyan Policeman Arrested Over Blogger's Death Sparks Protests
Kenyans are expressing outrage following the arrest of a senior policeman linked to the death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in custody. The case has incited protests and raised concerns over police behavior in the country.

Initially, police suggested Ojwang's death at Nairobi's Central Police Station was a suicide. However, an independent autopsy indicated the cause of death was assault. This development has led to the arrest of the station's head and a CCTV technician suspected of tampering with evidence.

The incident has intensified scrutiny on Kenya's police services, spotlighting long-standing accusations of extrajudicial actions. The unrest culminated in mass protests in Nairobi over demands for accountability and justice by the populace.

