Strict Security Protocols at West Bengal Assembly: No Exceptions for Protest Props

In a decisive move underscoring the importance of security, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee reaffirmed that thorough checks of vehicles entering the assembly premises are part of standard procedures. These measures were not instituted following any recent protests, but have been a long-standing protocol.

Responding to queries regarding the intensified scrutiny, Banerjee assured that the practice was not politically motivated and has always been in place to safeguard the assembly's integrity. Checks of car dickies and bonnets are routine and necessary for comprehensive security.

Amid accusations from BJP MLAs linked to recent protests, Banerjee maintained that assembly safety protocols are not adjusted to accommodate protest props like potted Tulsi plants, highlighting the inherent risks of overlooking security under such circumstances.

