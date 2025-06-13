Strict Security Protocols at West Bengal Assembly: No Exceptions for Protest Props
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee clarified that stringent vehicle checks at the assembly are standard operating procedures, not reactions to recent protests. Despite stricter scrutiny of cars, Banerjee emphasized the measures aim at overall security, not targeting political activities. The policy remains detached from political incidents and protest artifacts.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move underscoring the importance of security, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee reaffirmed that thorough checks of vehicles entering the assembly premises are part of standard procedures. These measures were not instituted following any recent protests, but have been a long-standing protocol.
Responding to queries regarding the intensified scrutiny, Banerjee assured that the practice was not politically motivated and has always been in place to safeguard the assembly's integrity. Checks of car dickies and bonnets are routine and necessary for comprehensive security.
Amid accusations from BJP MLAs linked to recent protests, Banerjee maintained that assembly safety protocols are not adjusted to accommodate protest props like potted Tulsi plants, highlighting the inherent risks of overlooking security under such circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare: BJP Leader Slams Congress Amid Terrorism Row
India's Peaceful Stance and Global Economic Strategy Highlighted by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi
Tharoor Faces Backlash Over Remarks on BJP's Operation
Police Thwart Self-Immolating Protest at CM's Residence
AAP Unveils 15-Point Report Card Accusing BJP of Delhi Chaos