Liquor Scam Controversy: Congress Party Assets Seized in Chhattisgarh Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth Rs 6.15 crore linked to a massive liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, implicating Congress ex-minister Kawasi Lakhma and his son. The properties, including a Congress office, are alleged to have been constructed using illegal funds from the Rs 2,100 crore scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the alleged Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, targeting assets believed to be acquired through illicit means.

Recently, the ED attached assets totaling Rs 6.15 crore, including the Congress Bhawan in Sukma and residences linked to former Congress minister Kawasi Lakhma and his son, Harish Kawasi.

The move marks the first time a political party's assets have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), raising political tensions with Congress leaders decrying a 'political conspiracy' by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

