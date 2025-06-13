Liquor Scam Controversy: Congress Party Assets Seized in Chhattisgarh Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the alleged Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, targeting assets believed to be acquired through illicit means.

Recently, the ED attached assets totaling Rs 6.15 crore, including the Congress Bhawan in Sukma and residences linked to former Congress minister Kawasi Lakhma and his son, Harish Kawasi.

The move marks the first time a political party's assets have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), raising political tensions with Congress leaders decrying a 'political conspiracy' by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)