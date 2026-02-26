Liquor Scam Unveiled: Avinash Reddy Surrenders Big Update

The alleged instigator of a massive Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam, M Avinash Reddy, surrendered to officials on Thursday. According to police reports, he played a principal role as a strategizer and financial manager in the illicit activity under the former YSRCP regime.

Authorities have identified Reddy, 43, as a pivotal member of the 'liquor syndicate' that purportedly operated between 2019 and 2024. His alleged involvement emerges as a key discovery in exposing the network's operations, including his relations with K Rajsekhar Reddy.

Following the surrender around 11.30 am, Reddy was swiftly apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and was later produced before a local court, which ordered his remand.

(With inputs from agencies.)