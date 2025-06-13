Left Menu

Mysterious Explosions Shake Iran's Critical Sites

Two explosions were heard near Iran's Fordo nuclear enrichment site, according to Nour News. Separately, a radar site in Tabriz was attacked, as reported by IRNA. An official stated that 11 military sites in East Azerbaijan province were targeted, leading to 18 deaths, including a Red Crescent worker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:31 IST
Mysterious Explosions Shake Iran's Critical Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Reports have emerged of two explosions near Iran's highly sensitive Fordo nuclear enrichment site, which is securely buried underground. Nour News, an outlet with ties to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, disclosed these developments on its Telegram channel.

Adding to the tension, the official IRNA news agency reported an attack on a radar installation in Tabriz. Local authorities, including Majid Farshi, confirmed that 11 military sites in East Azerbaijan province came under assault.

The attacks have resulted in 18 casualties, including a Red Crescent aid worker among the dead, raising concerns about escalating violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025