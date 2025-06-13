Mysterious Explosions Shake Iran's Critical Sites

Reports have emerged of two explosions near Iran's highly sensitive Fordo nuclear enrichment site, which is securely buried underground. Nour News, an outlet with ties to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, disclosed these developments on its Telegram channel.

Adding to the tension, the official IRNA news agency reported an attack on a radar installation in Tabriz. Local authorities, including Majid Farshi, confirmed that 11 military sites in East Azerbaijan province came under assault.

The attacks have resulted in 18 casualties, including a Red Crescent aid worker among the dead, raising concerns about escalating violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)