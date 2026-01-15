Zelenskiy Declares Energy Emergency Amid Russian Attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced an emergency in the energy sector due to ongoing Russian attacks on infrastructure. Measures are being taken to boost electricity imports.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced an emergency in Ukraine's energy sector on Wednesday. The decision follows persistent Russian attacks that have disrupted power supplies across the nation.
Zelenskiy conveyed this significant update in English via the X social media platform. The statement confirmed the implementation of emergency protocols to manage the situation.
Efforts are currently underway to substantially increase Ukraine's electricity imports, aiming to stabilize power availability amidst ongoing challenges faced by the energy infrastructure.
