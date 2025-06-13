Left Menu

Macron Pledges Conditional Support to Israel Amidst Rising Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron announced France's conditional support for Israel in the event of an Iranian attack, excluding involvement in operations targeting Iran. This declaration follows Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, with Macron emphasizing that France's support for Israel is not without conditions or limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:16 IST
Macron Pledges Conditional Support to Israel Amidst Rising Tensions
Macron
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant geopolitical development, President Emmanuel Macron declared that France would participate in the defense of Israel should Iran initiate any aggressive actions. Macron's statement follows a series of attacks by Israel on Iranian nuclear installations.

However, Macron clarified that France would abstain from involving itself in any military operations directly aimed at Iran. This decision comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with nations drawing complex diplomatic lines.

Furthermore, Macron reassured that France's backing of Israel is not absolute and includes defined boundaries. This nuanced position underscores France's balancing act between supporting an ally and avoiding further entanglement in regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025