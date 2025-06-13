Macron Pledges Conditional Support to Israel Amidst Rising Tensions
French President Emmanuel Macron announced France's conditional support for Israel in the event of an Iranian attack, excluding involvement in operations targeting Iran. This declaration follows Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, with Macron emphasizing that France's support for Israel is not without conditions or limits.
- Country:
- France
In a significant geopolitical development, President Emmanuel Macron declared that France would participate in the defense of Israel should Iran initiate any aggressive actions. Macron's statement follows a series of attacks by Israel on Iranian nuclear installations.
However, Macron clarified that France would abstain from involving itself in any military operations directly aimed at Iran. This decision comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with nations drawing complex diplomatic lines.
Furthermore, Macron reassured that France's backing of Israel is not absolute and includes defined boundaries. This nuanced position underscores France's balancing act between supporting an ally and avoiding further entanglement in regional conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- France
- Israel
- defense
- Iran
- nuclear
- attack
- Middle East
- support
- geopolitics
ALSO READ
Honoring the Fallen: PM Modi Meets Family of Pahalgam Attack Victim
PM Modi will meet family of Pahalgam terrorr attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at Chakeri airport in UP's Kanpur: Official.
AI tools fuel surge in phishing, crypto scams and malware attacks
Saudi Diplomacy: A Prince's Urgent Plea to Iran
Saudi Warning to Iran: Act on Nuclear Deal or Face War Risks