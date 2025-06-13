Macron Pledges Conditional Support to Israel Amidst Rising Tensions

In a significant geopolitical development, President Emmanuel Macron declared that France would participate in the defense of Israel should Iran initiate any aggressive actions. Macron's statement follows a series of attacks by Israel on Iranian nuclear installations.

However, Macron clarified that France would abstain from involving itself in any military operations directly aimed at Iran. This decision comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with nations drawing complex diplomatic lines.

Furthermore, Macron reassured that France's backing of Israel is not absolute and includes defined boundaries. This nuanced position underscores France's balancing act between supporting an ally and avoiding further entanglement in regional conflicts.

