Left Menu

Missile Strikes Hebron Amid Regional Tensions

A missile launched from Yemen landed in Hebron, West Bank, causing injuries to five Palestinians, including children. This event coincides with Israel's military operations against Iranian nuclear sites, which have targeted high-ranking military and scientific personnel. The Houthis, allies of Iran, often claim responsibility for such missile attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:33 IST
Missile Strikes Hebron Amid Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A missile launched from Yemen struck Hebron, located in the occupied West Bank, on Friday, according to Israeli military reports. The missile's remnants injured at least five Palestinians, including three children, in the city. No interceptors had been deployed to stop the missile, authorities confirmed.

The Palestinian Red Crescent issued a statement in the aftermath, confirming the injuries. This incident adds to the growing tensions in the region, as it occurs during an extensive Israeli military campaign focused on dismantling Iran's nuclear infrastructure. The campaign has reportedly eliminated Iran's top military and scientific figures.

Yemen's Houthi group, known for their support of Iran, generally takes responsibility for similar missile launches aimed at Israel. This complicates the geopolitical dynamics further, marking a significant spike in conflict involving multiple state and non-state actors.

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025