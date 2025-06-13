Missile Strikes Hebron Amid Regional Tensions

A missile launched from Yemen struck Hebron, located in the occupied West Bank, on Friday, according to Israeli military reports. The missile's remnants injured at least five Palestinians, including three children, in the city. No interceptors had been deployed to stop the missile, authorities confirmed.

The Palestinian Red Crescent issued a statement in the aftermath, confirming the injuries. This incident adds to the growing tensions in the region, as it occurs during an extensive Israeli military campaign focused on dismantling Iran's nuclear infrastructure. The campaign has reportedly eliminated Iran's top military and scientific figures.

Yemen's Houthi group, known for their support of Iran, generally takes responsibility for similar missile launches aimed at Israel. This complicates the geopolitical dynamics further, marking a significant spike in conflict involving multiple state and non-state actors.