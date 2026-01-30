Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US imposes sanctions on Iran's interior minister, businessman

The financial sanctions on Friday also targeted five other Iranian security ‍officials involved in "violently repressing the Iranian people", the Treasury said in a statement. Sanctions were also ​issued against investor Babak Zanjani and two digital asset exchanges registered in ⁠Britain that the Treasury said had processed funds linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:11 IST
UPDATE 1-US imposes sanctions on Iran's interior minister, businessman

(Adds details throughout from Treasury statement) WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) -

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Iranian Interior ‌Minister Eskandar Momeni and a businessman it said helped launder money for Tehran, as President Donald Trump's administration ramps ⁠up pressure on the Islamic Republic. The Department of the Treasury, announcing the move, said Momeni was responsible for a

brutal security crackdown in

Iran this month as he oversees ​law enforcement forces it said were responsible for the deaths of thousands ‍of peaceful protesters.

Trump has in recent weeks issued threats to intervene in Iran over the bloody suppression of the protests and has sent warships to the Middle East, even as ⁠he has ‌said he plans ⁠to talk

with the government there. The financial sanctions on Friday also targeted five other Iranian security ‍officials involved in "violently repressing the Iranian people", the Treasury said in a statement.

Sanctions were also ​issued against investor Babak Zanjani and two digital asset exchanges registered in ⁠Britain that the Treasury said had processed funds linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Treasury Secretary ⁠Scott Bessent said the U.S. would continue to target Iranian elites and their networks, who he said exploit digital assets to evade sanctions and ⁠finance cybercriminal operations.

"Like rats on a sinking ship, the regime is frantically wiring funds ⁠stolen from Iranian ‌families to banks and financial institutions around the world. Rest assured, Treasury will act," Bessent said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026